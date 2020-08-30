1/1
Leslie M. "Les" Brown
1945 - 2020
Lubbock- Leslie "Les" M. Brown passed away on August 25, 2020. At his request, there will be no services. Cremation is under the care of Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers Crematory.

Les was born December 28, 1945, in Slaton, Texas. He was a graduate of Slaton High School and UT of the Permian Basin with a degree in Criminal Justice. Les served in the US Army stationed at NATO HQ in the Netherlands. He married Kathy McNabb in 1966, and they raised three lovely daughters. Les spent most of his professional life working in the juvenile justice system at locations on the South Plains, Permian Basin, and Panhandle retiring from the position of Director of the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center. He also served one term as County Judge in Andrews, Texas.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy; daughters, Heather Brown of Lubbock, Holly Summitt and husband Tim of Austin and Hilary "Kate" Brown, of Santa Cruz, CA.; and sister, Donita Johnston of Lubbock.

Les was preceded in death by his mother, Oma Faye Brown; and a sister, Linda Livingston.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
