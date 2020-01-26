Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Spence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Noel Spence


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Noel Spence Obituary
Lubbock- 11/29/1946 - 1/17/2020 Leslie was born in Tucumcari NM, and graduated from Lubbock High School in 1965. He worked for Johnson Manufacturing as an inspector until he became an independent tile setter. He was an avid Sandhill Crane hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed photography and his art can be seen at numerous business in the Texas Panhandle.

Les is preceded in death by his father and mother J.D. and Bobbie Spence. Survivors include his long time partner Linda Hightower of Lubbock, his brother John T. Spence and wife Ramona of Lubbock, his sister Jackie Schafer and husband Don of San Marcus, Texas, Daughter Dezra Youngblood and husband Bill of Bluff Dale, Texas, niece Brandi Sorenson and Husband Tony of San Marcus Texas, nephew Don Schafer II and Breann of Lockhart, grandchildren Tamren Terhune and husband Austin, Christian Youngblood, David Youngblood, Caden Fain and Braylen Fain. Great Grandchildren Jack Terhune, Lonna Terhune, and Layne Wherland.

Les passed away from a lengthy illness.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -