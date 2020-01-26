|
Lubbock- 11/29/1946 - 1/17/2020 Leslie was born in Tucumcari NM, and graduated from Lubbock High School in 1965. He worked for Johnson Manufacturing as an inspector until he became an independent tile setter. He was an avid Sandhill Crane hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed photography and his art can be seen at numerous business in the Texas Panhandle.
Les is preceded in death by his father and mother J.D. and Bobbie Spence. Survivors include his long time partner Linda Hightower of Lubbock, his brother John T. Spence and wife Ramona of Lubbock, his sister Jackie Schafer and husband Don of San Marcus, Texas, Daughter Dezra Youngblood and husband Bill of Bluff Dale, Texas, niece Brandi Sorenson and Husband Tony of San Marcus Texas, nephew Don Schafer II and Breann of Lockhart, grandchildren Tamren Terhune and husband Austin, Christian Youngblood, David Youngblood, Caden Fain and Braylen Fain. Great Grandchildren Jack Terhune, Lonna Terhune, and Layne Wherland.
Les passed away from a lengthy illness.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020