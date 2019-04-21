|
|
Lubbock- Leslie(Smith)Patterson 76 of Lubbock Texas and, long-time resident of Lockney Texas went home to be with our lord on April 17 2019.
Leslie was born in Lubbock Texas on August 10,1942 to O.W. and Tessie Smith.
She was raised in Wolfforth Texas with her sister Gail(Smith)Parham, where she went to school and graduated. Leslie would later go on to LCU and Texas Tech University where she earned her Bachelors Degree in Teaching.
Leslie taught school in Wolfforth Texas for five years. Leslie (Mrs.Patterson) taught school in Lockney Texas. She was a special education teacher for 35 years. She was very proud of all the little children she had taught and later on their children. Leslie was a member of Kappa Kappa Iota. She was very proud of her accomplishments and expected her children and grand children to do great and wonderful things.
Leslie is survived by her sister Gail(Smith)Parham and her husband Robert Parham from Gladewater Texas Russ Patterson from Wolfforth Texas.
Ricky and his wife Michelle Woods of Lockney Texas Two grand daughters Cody Patterson of Wolfforth Texas Rita Woods of Lockney Texas Three Grand sons Nathaniel Woods and Zane Woods of Lockney Texas Chase Patterson of Plainview Services will be held on Wednesday the 24th of April 2019 at Resthaven Funeral home and cemetery in Lubbock. Viewing will be at 10:00 A.M. With Service in the Chapel at 1:00 P.M.
Internment will be at 2:00 P.M.under direction of Resthaven. The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Children's Home of Lubbock Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019