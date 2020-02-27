Home

Leslie Watterson Obituary
Whiteface- Mr. Leslie Watterson of Whiteface, Texas 77 years of age passed away on Sunday February 23rd, 2020 in Lubbock

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday February 27th, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at New Life Ministries Church in Morton, Tx. Officiating: Pastor Betty Richardson Survivors: Spouse of 56 years: Barbara Gene O. Watterson Son: Virgil Eugene Watterson Brother: Jesse Ray (Kay) Watterson, Under the Direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home and Staff of Levelland.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
