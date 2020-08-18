Lubbock- Leslie Wayne Barron, Jr. passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. We will gather to celebrate his 93 years of life on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10 am in the Seagraves Cemetery. Mr. Barron will be available for viewing from 12-6 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Face coverings are recommended while visiting the funeral home. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon at www.memorialdesigners.net
.
Wayne was born February 10, 1927, in Iowa Park, Texas, to the late Wayne, Sr. and Alice (Bowling) Barron. On October 12, 1943, he married Peggy Hodges in Abilene. Wayne served in the US Army during WWII and was a Mason. He was formerly of Denver City and worked for 34 years for Walsh and Watts, Inc. out of Wichita Falls as a District Supervisor.
Survivors include his children Jenell McCormick, Larry Barron, and wife Jerri and Steven Barron and wife Marva; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Wayne is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy, and a sister.
The family of Wayne Barron has designated The Salvation Army at https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/
, for memorial contributions donated in his memory.