1/1
Leslie Wayne Barron Jr.
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Leslie Wayne Barron, Jr. passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. We will gather to celebrate his 93 years of life on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10 am in the Seagraves Cemetery. Mr. Barron will be available for viewing from 12-6 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Face coverings are recommended while visiting the funeral home. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Wayne was born February 10, 1927, in Iowa Park, Texas, to the late Wayne, Sr. and Alice (Bowling) Barron. On October 12, 1943, he married Peggy Hodges in Abilene. Wayne served in the US Army during WWII and was a Mason. He was formerly of Denver City and worked for 34 years for Walsh and Watts, Inc. out of Wichita Falls as a District Supervisor.

Survivors include his children Jenell McCormick, Larry Barron, and wife Jerri and Steven Barron and wife Marva; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Wayne is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy, and a sister.

The family of Wayne Barron has designated The Salvation Army at https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/, for memorial contributions donated in his memory.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved