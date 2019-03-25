Home

Lubbock- 82, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Lester was born on April 18, 1936 in Milam County to Johnny and Everlena Brown. Lester graduated from Dunbar High School. He went on to serve his country in The United States Air Force. He retired as a Master Craftsman from Hunter Millworks with his longtime service of 32 years. He leaves to cherish his memory; daughter, Kendra Brown; granddaughter, Rowan Phillips; 3 brothers, Freddie Brown (Betty), Frank Brown, and Joe Brown (Archie); 1 sister, Rose Hankson (Charles); 3 sisters-in-law, Lenard Ammons (Sonny), Ursula Merrick (Joseph), and Elaine Brown; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11 am at Bethel A.M.E. Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
