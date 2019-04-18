Lubbock- Leta Frances Young passed away April 16, 2019, with her family by her side. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 pm today, April 18, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 95 years at 2 pm on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Forrest Heights United Methodist Church. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy and view Leta's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Leta was born on August 3, 1923, to the late Notley and Nancy (Rodgers) Wyatt in Tahoka and graduated from Tahoka High School. Leta married Richard Young on August 25, 1940, in Tahoka. Leta and Richard owned Hocus Pocus Hamburgers from 1952-1972. From 1974-1984, Leta worked as an accounting clerk with the Texas Tech Financial Aid office. She was a long time member of Forrest Heights United Methodist Church and UMW.



Leta was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, and devoted wife. She valued her family and faith above all else. Married 54 years to Richard, their love for one another was an inspiration. They enjoyed their love of travel in their Airstream with family and friends. Leta was an extraordinary cook. You could always find a delicious home-cooked meal at Gran's house. She loved spending time in her garden and being outdoors. She was an avid Red Raider football fan. Leta had quite the collection of antiques and won many ribbons at the South Plains Fair.



Survivors include her daughter, Dicki Boswell and husband David of Divide, CO; son, Tommy Young and wife Stacey of Lubbock; grandchildren, Tina Rhoads and husband Kevin; Leah Hanlon and husband Pat; Melyssa Boswell, and Thomas Young and wife Summer; two sisters, Bette Bell and Nancy Morris; brother, Mark Wyatt; 12 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Richard Young.



Leta's family offers a special thank you to the staff of Wedgewood South for their love and care.



In lieu of flowers, the family of Leta request contributions to be made to Forrest Heights United Methodist Church, 3007 33rd Street, Lubbock, Texas 79410 in her memory. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019