Wolfforth- Letha Rue Nixon was born on December 1, 1934 in Robert Lee, Texas to Oscar L. Pate and Carrie Alma (Barker) Pate. She had four older brothers and an identical twin sister. She passed away at home in Lubbock, Texas on April 4, 2019.



Letha graduated class of 1952 from Clyde High School in Clyde, Texas. She married her childhood sweetheart, Lewis Martel Nixon on June 12, 1953 in Denver City, TX. He left this earth in June of 2004.



She was a loving wife and mother who dedicated 61 years to the love and care of a handicapped daughter, Nonie. Letha worked tirelessly to advocate for the mentally and physically challenged. She was an instrumental part in getting a class started in Denver City's public school system for the handicapped in the 1970s. After moving to Big Spring, Texas, she advocated for all handicapped adults in the existing 23 counties, which now make up the West Texas MHMR. She helped create a shelter day workshop in Big Spring.



Letha was the operator for the HARC Bingo in Big Spring for almost 20 years. She, along with the other members of the organization, raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. These funds were utilized to provide services for the handicapped, as well as dispersed amongst other community needs. During her tenure as Executive Director of the Howard County ARC, the organization was awarded the Frank M. Adams award for Outstanding Community Volunteer service. When she retired and moved to Lubbock in 2005, they had accumulated over $350,000 for investment to continue the funding of services for those with special needs.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis (2004); son John Carl Nixon (2013); siblings, Malcolm, Loyd, Paul and Joe Pate; and Leta Dodd McDougal. She is survived by her daughters Lilly Lonora Nixon (lovingly known as Nonie) and Becky Cowan and husband, Kendall; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Nixon; 5 grandchildren, Jenni Tauzel and husband, Adam; David Cowan and wife, Laura; Ross Nixon and wife, Kayla; Eric Nixon and wife, Whitney; and Adam Nixon and wife K.D. Letha also leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren, with 2 more on the way.



Special thanks to the caregivers who have loved and cared for her for over a year: Regina Selmon, Eva Piseno, Tiffany Todd, Isabel Torres, Minnie Lopez, and Temesha Eddington. Also special thanks to LaFonda Trantham of Hospice of Lubbock for her gentleness and kindness toward Letha.



Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 84 years at 10:30 am on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Green Lawn Church of Christ. Graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. in Denver City, Texas. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Letha Nixon's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Memorials may be made to the ARC of Howard County, P.O. Box 1762, Big Spring, TX, 79721. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019