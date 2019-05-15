|
Lubbock- Levi Jacob Aleman, 23, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. He was born October 3, 1995 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He moved from Las Cruces to Lubbock in 2005. Levi was a natural leader with a passion for learning. He graduated from Frenship High School in 2014. Levi was outgoing and an encouragement to those he met every day, and always helped others.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Lorenzo and Liliana Aleman; his brother, Jonas Aleman; his sister, Mikaela Aleman; and grandparents, Rafaela Aleman, Jorge and Esther Borrego.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Paz Aleman and uncle, Chris Borrego.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. - service time Thursday, May 16, 2019 with Celebration of Life services to be held at 4 p.m. in Combest Family Funeral Homes Memorial Chapel. Interment will be held at 1:00 PM MST on Tuesday, May 21 at Memory Gardens of the Valley in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2019