Lubbock- Lewis Ray Westbrook passed away September 12, 2019. He was born August 29, 1936 in Deport, Lamar County, Texas to Austin and Ludie Westbrook. The family moved from Deport to Shallowater, Texas when Ray was about 8 years old. He graduated from Shallowater High School and attended Texas Tech. He went to work at the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal on February 1, 1960 and retired on February 8, 2019. He really enjoyed photography and writing. He loved reading and studying the Bible as he loved the Lord and His Word.
Ray and Sylvia Taylor Westbrook were married September 26, 1970. Ray was so proud of his two children, David E. Westbrook of New Orleans, Louisiana and Melette Westbrook Pearce of East Moline, Illinois and her husband Jay Pearce; granddaughter, Morgan Pearce of East Moline, Illinois; two sisters: Christine Lytal of Shallowater and Mary Willson of Lubbock; and nephews Jimmy Lloyd Lytal and family, and Jay Willson and wife Jenn; nieces Kerry Chailland and family, Chelsea Groth and Family, and Kayla Furgerson; and many great and great great nieces and nephews. Ray is also survived by his "other" family of in-laws: Gary and Sue Taylor and family, Elizabeth Edwards and family, Glenda and Eddie Upchurch, and Louise Taylor and family.
Ray was predeceased by his parents; brother-in-law, Charles Lytal and D.A. Willson; and nieces Sandra Lytal and Janice Lytal Furgerson.
Per Ray's request no services will be held.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019