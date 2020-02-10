Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brownfield Funeral Home - Brownfield
120 W. Tate Street
Brownfield, TX 79316
(806) 637-3555
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brownfield Funeral Home - Brownfield
120 W. Tate Street
Brownfield, TX 79316
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church of Brownfield
Resources
More Obituaries for LG Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LG Moore


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LG Moore Obituary
Brownfield- L G Moore, 92, formerly of Brownfield, passed away February 7, 2020 in Lubbock, surrounded by his family. Services will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Brownfield.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, February 10, 2020, at Brownfield Funeral Home.

L G was born in 1927 in Brownfield, Texas to Loyd Glover Moore and Alice Elizabeth (Buell) Moore. After graduation from Brownfield High School he attended Texas Tech and then served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947. He worked as a carpenter and letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, retiring in 1992. He taught each of his children the value of God, family, honesty and hard work by his example.

L G and Lois June Stevens met at the first Harvest Festival in Terry County in 1947. They were married on August 17, 1949 and celebrated 70 years of marriage last year. He loved her dearly and in recent years cared for her, always reluctant to leave her side, until his passing.

L G is survived by his wife Lois, sons Gary Moore (Linda) of Amarillo, Greg Moore (Niel) of Lubbock, Kelly Moore (Kathy) of Lubbock, his daughter Shay Troutman (Jon) of Lubbock and by his sister Mary Lackey. The lights of his life were his 8 grandchildren (Allison, Landon, Evan, Eryn, Mollie, Kent, Aleigha and Alexa) and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, by his brothers Billie and Erwin, and his sister Linda Hawkins.

In lieu of flowers, his family suggests memorials to the First Baptist Church of Brownfield, () or to .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LG's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -