Lilian O'Connor


1932 - 2020
Lilian O'Connor Obituary
Lubbock- Lilian O'Connor 88, of Lubbock passed from this life Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born February 28, 1932 in McKinney, Texas to the late Kenneth Herbert and Bertye Lee Weir. She attended Mary Washington University and owned and operated Chaparrall Antique Mall for many years. Lilian was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Edwin Morton O'Connor, III. Those left to cherish her memory are her brother Kenneth Wynn Weir; sons, Edwin Morton O'Connor IV, John Kenneth O'Connor, Sr; grandson John Kenneth O'Connor, Jr; great granddaughters Annalyn Grace O'Connor and Kenley D'Nay O'Connor. Private graveside services will be held at 2 pm, Monday, May 4, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020
