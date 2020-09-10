1/1
Lillie Mae Sneed
1930 - 2020
Lubbock- 90, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Mrs. Lillie was born May 22, 1930, to Joe and Nettie Maden in Idalou, TX. She graduated from Dunbar High School. She owned and operated her own beauty salon for over 20 years. She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Karen Vester and Sharon (Jadarthia, II) Johnson; one stepdaughter, Beatrice Shaw; one stepson, Arnett Bracy; five grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
