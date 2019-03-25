Home

Lubbock- 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2019. Lillie will be fondly remembered by her two children, Leslie W. Cross, Jr., and Karon Cross VanDyke; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; former husband, Leslie W. Cross, Sr.; sibling, Melva Willis; a host of other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Rev. N. S. Coleman and Alcolur Coleman; her siblings, Noah Jr., Gladys, Irma, Jacqueline, and Carol Ann. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
