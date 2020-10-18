Frisco- Lina M. S. Yocum was born in Southern Italy in 1934. At 19 she decided to come to America where her father had already become a naturalized US citizen (a decorated WWI veteran). She lived in East Orange, NJ and worked at a local textile factory and later for RCA. She eventually returned to Italy in order to care for her dying mother. On her return trip by ship, she met D. Yocum, her future husband. They married in Italy and moved to Lubbock. Lina was much loved by her in-laws, particularly her mother-in-law, N. Yocum. N. and her husband, W. W. Yocum, particularly enjoyed Lina's sublime culinary skills. D. and Lina were blessed with four children. During the early 1970s, Lina worked at Texas Instruments. In 1975, she returned to Italy with her four children. There she was able to instill in her children her same love for Italy's language, art, and culture. In the late 1980s, she moved back to Lubbock where she became a much sough-after babysitter. In 2017, she moved to her niece's home in Frisco. She passed away on September 29, 2020. A proud Italian-American, Lina was a beautiful, smart, talented, generous, courageous, and independent woman. She was also a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to cook for others, dance, sing, and reveled in the company of children, family, friends, and neighbors. Her sagacity and contagious laughter and smile brought immense joy to all who knew her. Survivors include her daughter, her three sons, her three granddaughters, her great-granddaughter, and her two great-grandsons. She will always be in her loved ones' hearts and memories, until they meet again. Requiescat in pace.



