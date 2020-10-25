Linda Bouchier

Houston- Linda Lott Bouchier, age 80, of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully, with her children by her side, on Monday, the 19th of October 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ronald L. Bouchier. She was born on the 13th of December 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri to John and Ryla Lott. At the age of six, her family moved to Post, Texas. Her favorite childhood memories were spending time on the ranch with her father.
She graduated from The Hockaday School in Dallas, Texas in 1958. After graduation, she attended Briarcliff School in New York to pursue her life-long interest in fine art. During her time in New York, she fell for the love of her life Ronnie Bouchier, who also grew up in Post, Texas. Ronnie and Linda were married on the 13th of August 1960, and raised three children.
In 1965, Linda and Ronnie moved to Houston to continue his career as a commercial real estate developer. She co-founded Art Assistance Inc. The company provided clients with fine art for commercial spaces during the early boom years in Houston.
She served as a docent at the Museum of Fine Arts and obtained her Master's Degree in Art at the Glassell School. She was a board member at the National Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center in Oklahoma City. She was a founding member of the Annie Oakley Society, of which she was especially proud. She made many long lasting friendships with members and artists.
She was a consummate lady, extremely kind, caring and an artist by heart. She had a strong belief in education for all. She and Ronnie were private donors to countless scholarships throughout the years.
She loved traveling all over the world with her husband, children and friends. Her children say they had a drug problem growing up... She drug them into every museum, pyramid, cathedral, monument, back alley folk art shop she could find. She was the most wonderful tour director of the beauty of life. She was always ready for any adventure beyond her backyard.
The family is very grateful to her many loving caregivers. Especially to her personal assistant, Gary Warren, for his loyal service to our mother and family.
Linda Bouchier is survived by her children, Thomas Blair Bouchier and his partner, Camille Cohn, of Taos, New Mexico, daughter, Ryla B Bouchier and Frank Spagnoletti of Houston, Texas and son, Ronald Lew Bouchier of Austin, Texas. Linda has three grandchildren, Katharine Nicole Bouchier, Austin Bouchier, and Maxfield Bouchier.
KINDLY NOTE: Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the services announced below are tentative and are subject to change or cancellation. Please visit Mrs. Bouchier's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com
for the most up to date service information.
Friends are cordially invited to a gathering and sharing of remembrance with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 5th of November, at Hudman Funeral Home, 615 Main Street in Post, Texas.
The memorial service and celebration of her life is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 6th of November, at the First United Methodist Church of Post, 216 West 10th Street in Post, Texas.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed toward The Annie Oakley Society at the National Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Museum, 1700 NE 63rd St., Oklahoma City, OK 73111.