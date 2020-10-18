1/1
Linda Carol Callaway
1943 - 2020
Lubbock- Linda Carol Callaway, 77, of Lubbock was born August 11, 1943 in Temple, TX & moved to Jonesboro Tx. She & her family moved to Eldorado, Kansas where she graduated top of her class sharing Valedictorian with one other at Eldorado High School. She received full scholarship at Kansas State University in chemistry and computer science. She worked at the Chemical Company before moving back to Weatherford, Tx with her family. She moved to Lubbock in 1991 and met & married Ken Callaway In April 1992. She was a loving wife, mother, & grandmother. She loved her family and her cat Samson. Linda enjoyed reading & traveling with Ken to see the mountains in New Mexico.

Linda went to be with the Lord Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Those left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of 28 years, Ken Callaway, 4 step-children: Dianna Howell & husband Mike of Norma, OK, Greg Callaway & wife Patsy of Friendswood, Tx, Travis Callaway & wife Jaynel and Lisa & husband Warren Thompson both of Lubbock, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson, a sister: Sharon Nail of Montana, and a cousin: Pat Mammanga of Colorado.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Wilsons' Funeral Directors of Wolfforth. Her ashes will be placed at Wilsons' Funeral Directors Cemetery in Wolfforth.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Wilson's Funeral Directors & Cemetery
920 Hwy 62/82
Wolfforth, TX 79382
(806) 866-4800
