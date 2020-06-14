Lubbock- Linda Carol Brandon Moyer 64 of Lubbock Tx, previously of Fort Worth, Tx, after a long battle with cancer passed away on Monday June 8, 2020. Linda was born to Wilburn Joseph Brandon and Betty Louise (Tedford) Brandon on September 29, 1955 in Lamesa Tx. She was the fourth of five children. After moving to Fort Worth in 1964, Linda went on to attend South West High School where she graduated in 1975. After graduation Linda began working in the food service industry, where she stayed for many years. She worked in Fort Worth, Lubbock, Amarillo and Lamesa. She had many other jobs throughout her lifetime all of them focusing on customer service. She loved people and made friends everywhere she went. She is proceeded in death by her father Wilburn Joseph Brandon, her mother Betty Louise (Tedford) Brandon and one brother Larry Jay Brandon. She is survived by two brothers Jerry Wayne Brandon of Austin, Roger Dale Brandon of Fort Worth and one sister Anita Louise Brandon of Lubbock. Two daughters April Lynne Sanchez of Fort Worth, Tina Louise Kelly (Davis)of Lubbock. One son Robert Lee Smith (Ashli) of Lubbock, ten grandchildren, Mark Sanchez Jr, Derrick Hernandez, Ahbri Smith, Tristann Smith, Devon Hernandez, Genesis Kelly, Robert Smith Jr, Ahliahs Smith, Deshawn Kelly and Kason Fanning and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Celebration of Life services will be held at 10 am, Monday, June 15, 2020 at Emanuel Worship Center with interment following at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park, Lubbock, TX. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.