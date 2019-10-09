Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Linda Cummings


1950 - 2019
Linda Cummings Obituary
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Linda Cummings, 69, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:30 AM Friday, October 11, 2019 at Sanders Memorial Chapel with Mike Tomlinson officiating. Please celebrate the life of Linda by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Linda passed away October 5, 2019. She was born September 3, 1950 to O.T. and Bettye Reeder. She graduated from Estacado High School in 1968. Linda married Terry Ray Sanders in 1970. He preceded her in death in 1975. She married Joe Roy Cummings in 1976. He preceded her in death in 2018. Linda was a homemaker and parts delivery person.

Loved ones include sons, Terry, Cory and Cody Sanders, daughter, Kiffany Gonzales, step-son, Joe Roy Cummings, Jr., twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Linda loved spending time in the kitchen cooking and baking enormous meals for her family. Her family was her number one priority, she also loved decorating her whole house for Christmas, Fourth of July, and was one of the most patriotic people you would ever meet. She enjoyed singing Karaoke at the yearly family reunion and also loved to dance. Linda was a Varsity cheerleader and loved softball. In her spare time she made beautiful crafts and loved to garden. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Linda to the at .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
