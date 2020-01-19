|
Lubbock- Linda Dea McKelvey 1945 - 2020, 74 of Lubbock, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. Linda spent her life caring for and serving others with over 40 years working as a Registered Nurse. She was proud to be a nurse and carried her work into her personal life. Linda never met a stranger and made everyone feel like family. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, and sharing her love of the Lord. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Dorothy Lamb; brother, Dale Lamb; and grandchildren, Joshua and Jeff Anderson, and Adrianne Salazar. Linda is survived by husband, Ben McKelvey; brother, Timothy Lamb and wife Pam Lamb; children, Jim Anderson, Greg Anderson and wife Jill, and Brenda Keith and husband Mike; Grandchildren, Mark Salazar Jr., Cherish Walker and husband Zac, Heather Alexander and husband Evan, Paul Anderson, Abby Benson and husband Ben, Virginia Anderson, and Baylie Anderson; great-grandchildren Fallon Anderson, Logan Alexander, Jaxon Walker, and Bennett Alexander; and numerous nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020