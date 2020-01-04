Home

Linda Denton


1942 - 2020
Linda Denton Obituary
Idalou, Texas- Linda Faye Johnson Denton, 77, of Idalou passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 in Lubbock. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Lubbock Primitive Baptist Church, 4401 North University Avenue, in Lubbock. Private family graveside services will be held at the Idalou Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 - 8 PM on Sunday at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou, and the family will receive friends from 5 - 7 PM. Please visit www.moore-rose.com for obituary information and service details. Linda is survived by her sons, Matt Stanton and wife, Katrina of Idalou and Daniel Stanton and wife, Stacy, of Idalou, daughter, MeLin Bartlett and husband, Shawn, of Burleson, stepson, Tim Denton and wife, Kathy of Lubbock, stepdaughter, Julie Denton of Lubbock, 10 grandchildren, Justin Stanton and wife, Jessica, Blane Stanton, Garret Stanton, Shaina Stanton, Jackson Stanton, Kyla Stanton, Nathan Bartlett, and Ethan Bartlett, Casey Denton and wife, Korey, and Evan Denton and wife, Macy, and 2 great grandchildren, June Stanton and Teagan Bartlett. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, son, Timothy Brooks Stanton, granddaughter, Shayli Marie Stanton, her parents, F.I. and Ollie Faye Johnson, 2 sisters, Barbara Jackson and Sandra Hays, and brother, George Johnson. In lieu of flowers, all memorials and donations may be sent to the Gladney Center for Adoption at https://adoptionsbygladney.com/
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
