Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Linda Diane Tippit


1953 - 2019
Linda Diane Tippit Obituary
Lubbock- Linda Diane Tippit, 66, of Lubbock passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born October 14, 1953 in Pampa, Texas to the late Robert and Shirley (Barton) Dickson. At a young age, the family moved to Lubbock where she graduated from Coronado High School and went on to Methodist School of Nursing. Linda worked for Covenant Medical Center for more than 30 years, primarily on East 3 and in the emergency room.

Linda was a compassionate, caring person who had the gift of listening to others. She was an avid reader, had a servant heart and loving cared for the patients she served. She was a healthy eater and cared for the world round her. Linda never met a stranger.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jennifer Tippit of Lubbock and three sisters, Dian Mitchell, Rita Mitchell, and Beverly Dickson. Her biggest pride was being "Gigi" to her grandson, Kyan Marouf.

Memorial services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
