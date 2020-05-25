|
Lubbock- Linda Joyce Clinton Ewing passed from this life to her eternal home May 23,2020. We will celebrate her life of 71 years at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers.
She was born to John and Esther Clinton on the family farm near Posey, Texas on September 1, 1948. She worked for the Texas Tech library for years prior to working as a records supervisor for the Lubbock Police Department. She became the second female police officer for LPD in 1970. Linda was assigned to many different divisions during her 29-year career in law enforcement and was especially proud to be the first female officer promoted to Sergeant for the Lubbock Police Department. She enjoyed traveling, cruises and her dear ladies' luncheon and coffee groups. She was honored to serve on several committees including City of Lubbock Retirees and City of Lubbock Ordinance Committees.
She is survived by her husband, George Ewing; son, Doyce Ewing (Lori) of Lubbock and daughter, Kathy Tyler of San Angelo; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, John, Jim, and Charles Clinton all of Lubbock; and sister, Marcell Clinton Wynn of Lubbock.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the or Salvation Army in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2020