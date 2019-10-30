Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Linda Gabel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Fern Gabel

Linda Fern Gabel Obituary
Lubbock- Graveside services for Linda Fern Gabel, 86, of Lubbock will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Sanders Funeral Home.

Linda passed away October 25, 2019. She was born July 24, 1933 in Esteline, Texas to William V. and Eveline Williams Timmons. She moved to Lubbock in 1949. In October of 1954, Linda married Kenneth Roy Gabel. Linda was a loving wife and mother, making her career as a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2003.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Terry Roy; siblings, F.L. Timmons, Charlie Timmons and Larry Dean Timmons.

Loved ones include sons, Kenneth Lee Gabel and Keith Lynn Gabel; grandchildren, Michelle Lee Gabel, Geneva Marie Gabel, Justin Lynn Gabel, Kenda Lea Gabel and Kenneth James Gabel; sister, Mary Ann Hayes.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
