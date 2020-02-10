|
Lubbock- Linda Gail Henderson, age 74, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020. Linda was born on December 15, 1945, in Childress, to Dee and Lessie (West) Pickrel. She married Garland Henderson on July 24, 1964, in Vernon. Linda worked as an insurance adjuster for 25 years at Underwriter's Adjusting Company in Lubbock. Linda loved visiting with all of her family, chatting with all of her life-long friends, and reminiscing on old times. Linda loved to spread happiness through her humor and fun attitude. She truly was the life of the party. She is survived by her two daughters; Chanala and (Kevin) Speer and Shea Edge, six beloved grandchildren; Tyler and (Virginia) Crumpton, Jessica and (Zach) McPherson, Lindsey and (Evan) Smith, Ethan, Sydney, and Zane, four great-grandchildren; Ryder, Janielle, D.J., and Shane, and her sister; Patsy. She was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Linda was preceded in death by her husband; Garland, her parents; Dee and Lessie Pickrel of Vernon, and a brother; Bobby Pickrel of Houston. Family, friends, and all who knew and loved Linda are invited to celebrate her life at Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery, 5740 W, 19TH St, during a visitation on Monday the 10th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a funeral service on Tuesday the 11th at 10 a.m. at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020