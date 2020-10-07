1/1
Linda Gail Jackson
1955 - 2020
Lubbock- 65 passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Linda was born on September 27th, 1955, in Lubbock, TX to the late Charlie B. and Mae Ollie Jackson. Linda attended Lubbock Public School, where she graduated from Estacado High School and continued his education at Wayland Baptist University. She was a home team leader at the Lubbock State School. She is survived by two sisters, Alberta Hardeman and Dorothy Jean Marcy; one brother, Charlie B. Jackson, Jr.; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
OCT
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Peaceful Gardens Cemetery
