|
|
Lubbock- 64, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Linda was born to Arthur Manahan and Charlene Jackson on June 14. 1955. She graduated from Dunbar Struggs High School. She worked as Security at Pinkerton and managed the LaQuinta Inn and Suits. Linda leaves to cherish her memory; her mother, Charlene Jackson; daughter, DaRonda Adams; son, Cedric Adams, Sr.; five sisters, Mary (Michael) Session, Lena (Cedric) Girdy, Tonnie (Timothy, Sr.) Sheppard, Loretta Adams, and Shawna Bobo; five brothers, Slyvester (LaToya) Jackson, Todd (Isabel) Jackson, Lester Jackson, Michael (Missy) Jackson, and Robert Wynn; five grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hope Deliverance Temple. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019