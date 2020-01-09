|
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Linda Jean (Hicks) Wigner, 78, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:30 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 with Dr. D.L. Lowrie and Rev. Jay Abernathy officiating. Graveside services will follow in City of Lubbock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 PM. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Linda by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com
Linda passed away January 6, 2020. She was born July 14, 1941 in Lubbock to Everett and Thelma Hicks. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, John Everett Hicks. She attended Lubbock schools all the way through high school, graduating from Monterey High in 1959. She then attended Baylor University in Waco, Texas and graduated in 1963. Subsequently, she taught second and then first grade in Seminole, Ralls, and Lubbock for eleven years.
Linda accepted Jesus as her Savior at nine years of age at Plains Baptist Assembly Church Camp. Jesus changed her life completely, and she lived to serve Him. She taught children at First Baptist Church in Sunday School in Lubbock for many years. Her passions included visiting shut-ins in homes and nursing homes, a strawberry bread ministry to all in need, traveling, and sending cards to friends. Her philosophy of life was JOY - Jesus first, others second, yourself third - She loved her Lord and people.
She also enjoyed membership in an honorary teacher group, Delta Kappa Gamma, and the Lubbock Women's Christian Connection for many, many years.
Linda is survived by Kenneth Wigner, her husband of 46 years, sons Joseph and Daniel, Daniel's wife Leann Wigner, and her one and only grandson Clark Wigner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to South Plains Food Bank (www.spfb.org), Salvation Army (www.salvationarmyusa.org), Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (www.billygraham.org), or a .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020