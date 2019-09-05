Home

Agape Funeral Chapel Inc. - Lubbock
6625 W. 19th St Ste 103
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 722-2442
Lubbock- Linda was born to H.M. Turner and Vetra Arless Glenn Turner in Lubbock on March 28, 1944. She was married to Richard E . Kohler April 16, 1964 and they were married for 33 years. Linda was an Air Force wife, a wonderful mother and loved being a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Survivors include her son Todd (Kim) Kohler of Germantown WI and daughter Theresa (Russell) Kelly of Lubbock. Brothers Donnie and Glen Turner as well as 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Services will be held on September 9th, 2019 at 11am at Agape Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
