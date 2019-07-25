|
San Antonio - Linda Ray (Hance) Karagas died Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Private Family burial, Monday July 29th., 10:30 A.M. at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 3698 S Sheridan Blvd., Denver. Reception to follow, Monday, July 29th., 2:00 P.M. at The Academy, 970 Aurora Avenue, Boulder, CO. Contributions: Safehouse at https://www.safehousealliance.org/ or to Susan G. Komen/Colorado at http://komencolorado.org/. For a full obituary or to send an online message to the family, visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019