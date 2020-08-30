Lubbock- Linda Kay Hall (Blount) was born and raised in Carlsbad, NM. She graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1971 and from Eastern New Mexico University in 1975.
She is survived by her children; son, David Bibby; stepsons, James Hall and wife Natalie, Jeremy Hall; stepdaughter, Jessie Hall; grandchildren, Kaylin Salinas (Bibby) and husband Zack, Aaliyah Hall, Korey Bibby, Nikolas Hall, Ella Hall; great-grandchildren, Olivia Salinas, Avery Salinas; sister, Marianne Hennington and husband FL (Tuffy) Hennington; sister-in-law, Marla Kay Blount; nieces, April Wardenburg and husband Pete, Janalee Barnard , Barbara Blount and wife Margie Goldstein.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David Hall; brothers, Byrl Blount Jr, Robert Blount; father, Byrl Blount Sr.; mother, Mattie Pearl (Ann) Blount.
Linda was a very kindhearted, thoughtful and loving individual who loved to spend time with her grand and great grandchildren. Linda loved the Lord and her friends and family.
Linda received her college degree in education and taught for a few years. She found out quickly that teaching in a classroom was not for her and moved to Lubbock. Around 1977, Linda started working for The Education Services Center as a Student Service Interface Specialist for Region 17. Linda spent several years there and then was recruited by Casa Computer in the early to mid 80's where she sold the 1st Apple Macintosh computers to school systems in the Lubbock area. In the early 90's, she decided to teach again but taught online college classes for Westcott Communications. A few years later, she was hired by Highland Hospital as their marketing director, and that is where she met the love of her life, Dr. David S. Hall. Highland Hospital closed after several years. Linda wanted to stay in the medical profession, so she took a job with Astra Zeneca as a pharmaceutical representative and was relocated to Amarillo, TX. While she enjoyed being a pharmaceutical rep, she was missing her new love. So, she moved back to Lubbock and then became Mrs. Linda Hall. Dr. Hall's career took them to Dallas for about 5 years and then they came back and retired in Lubbock. Linda spent her later retired years socializing and having fun with friends, staging homes and helping people decorate, and oh did she have an eye for decorating homes, including her own beautiful homes along the way. Linda has been an active member of the Lakeridge Women's group and loved giving back to the community and delivering for Meals on Wheels.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Linda Hall to Lubbock Meals on Wheels, 2304-34th Street, Lubbock, TX 79411 or online at lubbockmealsonwheels.org
or LakeRidge United Methodist Church, 4701 82nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79424.
A small memorial with family and close friends will be held on October 3, 2020 at Lakeridge United Methodist pending times. The memorial will have a live stream option available for the ones unable to attend.