Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:15 AM
Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery
Linda Kay (Gunnels) Lewis


Linda Kay (Gunnels) Lewis Obituary
Fort Worth- Linda Kay Gunnels Lewis, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away May 14, 2019, in Dallas. Visitation: 3 - 5 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. Graveside Service: 9:15 a.m. Monday, May 20, at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .

Born October 2, 1944, in Fort Worth, Linda was the youngest child of Hubert Timothy and Lessie Maude (Alexander) Gunnels. She spent most of her adult life in Dallas, but returned to her hometown of Fort Worth in her later years. Linda was a homemaker, but also a care giver to many, including extended family and friends, and often had practical wisdom to share. She enjoyed meals with family and friends, leather craft, dogs, and the beauty this world had to offer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Richard J. Lewis Sr., her parents, and sisters, Hazel Choate and Carolyn Clarke, and nephew, David Lutz.

Linda is survived by her children, Loretta Perkey and husband, James, Richard Lewis Jr., Rebecca Lewis and husband, Miro Guzvica; grandchildren, Terri Wildman and husband, Matthew, Lauren Curl; and great-grandchild, Irene "Squeaky" Kay Perkey; special niece and nephew, Konnie Lutz and Kenneth Clarke; as well as many nieces, nephews, and loving friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2019
