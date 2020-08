Lubbock- Linda Kay Trivitt, also known as Nanny, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020, at the age of 67. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6-8:00 pm at Sanders Funeral Home. Services to celebrate Linda's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences and web cast of the service can be viewed at sandersfuneralhome.com