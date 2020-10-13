Sudan, Texas- Church service for Linda Kay (Gentry) Wiseman, age 78, of Sudan, Texas is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Sudan Church of Christ with Terry Wilson of Sudan officiating. Burial will be in Sudan Cemetery. The family will receive guests at Ellis Funeral Home in Sudan from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Kay died October 9, 2020, in Round Rock, Texas. She was born October 18, 1941 to Albert Quitman Gentry and Nellie Pauline Young Gentry. Kay spent her childhood years in the West Texas towns of Levelland, Cone, and Abernathy until she entered the eighth grade when her family moved to Sudan. Sudan became her true hometown where she met many lifelong friends and the love of her life, Pudd Wiseman. Kay attended Lubbock Christian College after graduating as salutatorian from Sudan High School. She came back to Sudan to marry Pudd on March 24, 1961, which was the beginning of a sweet love story that resulted in 46 years of marriage and three children. Kay spent many years working as a wife and homemaker. During these years, she taught bible classes, VBS, and attended mission trips to Shiprock, New Mexico. She also volunteered with the Sudan 4-H Club earning the Spur Award. Kay was a member of the Sudan Young Homemakers and later the Sudan Women's Club where she served as President as well. In 1982, Kay and Pudd purchased Pudd's Service Station where she was the bookkeeper while continuing to perform her volunteer work. In 1994, Kay purchased the H&R Block franchise in Muleshoe, Texas, which she managed until 2019. Kay sold her business and moved to The Court in Round Rock, Texas, to be closer to her daughter's family. She made many new friends and learned to play new games. Kay attended the Sudan Church of Christ her entire adult life until moving to Round Rock where she attended Round Rock Church of Christ with her daughter's family. It was a joy to hear her alto voice sing so many beautiful songs through the years.
Kay is preceded in death by her husband, Pudd Wiseman, her daughter Wendy Lea Wiseman Branson, her son-in-law, Van Leslie Branson, grandson, Andrew Lee Branson, her parents, her sister, Sue Gentry Wossum and brother-in-law Bobby, her brother Billy Jack Gentry, her brother-in-law Archie Calvin Wiseman Jr and wife Jane, and sister-in-law Lou Retta Wiseman Young.
Kay is survived by her son, Randy Joe Wiseman and daughter-in-law Rebecca of Lubbock, Texas; her daughter Linda Wiseman Kay and son-in-law John of Hutto, Texas. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Allan Leslie Branson and wife Micah of Big Valley, Texas, Mark Randy Wiseman of Center, Texas, Rachel Ann Wiseman Myatt and husband Ben of North Little Rock, Arkansas, Thomas Gentry Kay of Lubbock, Texas, Daniel Reed Kay of Lubbock, Texas, and Hannah Marie Kay of Hutto, Texas. Kay is survived by her great grandchildren Andrew, Caroline, Phoebe, Sean, Maggie and Leah of Big Valley, Texas as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Kay's legacy will live on in the lives of so many that she touched.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the New Mexico Christians Children's Home at 1356 NM-236, Portales, New Mexico or the Sudan Church of Christ at 402 N Main St, Sudan, Texas 79371. Online condolence may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com
