Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Englewood Cemetery
Slaton, TX
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Klattenhoff


1941 - 2019
Linda Klattenhoff Obituary
Lubbock- Linda Klattenhoff, 77, of Lubbock, passed away November 18, 2019.

Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Arrangements are under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.

Linda was born December 13, 1941 in Lubbock to Robert and Ethel Hill. She loved to RV with her husband, Joe. They traveled all over the United States and even into "Old Mexico". She enjoyed crochet, reading and any kind of crafting. She also enjoyed blue grass and gospel music

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her infant daughter, Kimberly Carol Klattenhoff; and her brother, Robert Hill.

Linda is survived by her son, Chris Klattenhoff and wife, Angela of Dallas; and her granddaughters, Sara and Sophia Klattenhoff.

The family suggest memorials be made to First United Methodist Church of Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
