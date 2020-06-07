Lubbock- Linda Lee Dement, 78, of Lubbock was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Lubbock. Linda was born on June 25, 1941 in Spur, Texas to Slim W.B. Carothers and Myrtle Ora Sedgwick Carothers. She was raised in Afton, Texas and baptized in the Afton Baptist Church. She graduated from Patton Springs High School. She married Dewey Dement on December 7, 1961 in Texas. They had lived in Dickens, where she was a homemaker and member of the First Baptist Church. They moved to Spur in 1968, where she worked at the Spur Inn and was a member of the First Baptist Church. They owned and operated the Phillips 66 Gas Station in Spur. They moved to Brownfield and then to Lubbock in 1981, where she worked for Stewart Title Company and was a hospice caregiver for Phoenix Hospice. She was a member of Southcrest Baptist Church in Lubbock. She will be remembered for being a strong spirited West Texas lady. She loved country music, dancing, football, her grandchildren, and was very spiritual and family oriented. Linda is survived by her two children, Diana Chevalier of San Diego, California and Patricia Dement of Lubbock, two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Michael Chevalier of San Diego, California. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 5 siblings, Agnes Williams, Alvin Carothers, Bill Carothers, Betty Kimzey, and LeRoy Carothers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Southcrest Baptist Church, 3801 South Loop 289, Lubbock, Texas 79423. Cremation arrangements are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock, and memorial services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com for more information.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.