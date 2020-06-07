Linda Lee (Carothers) Dement
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Linda Lee Dement, 78, of Lubbock was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Lubbock. Linda was born on June 25, 1941 in Spur, Texas to Slim W.B. Carothers and Myrtle Ora Sedgwick Carothers. She was raised in Afton, Texas and baptized in the Afton Baptist Church. She graduated from Patton Springs High School. She married Dewey Dement on December 7, 1961 in Texas. They had lived in Dickens, where she was a homemaker and member of the First Baptist Church. They moved to Spur in 1968, where she worked at the Spur Inn and was a member of the First Baptist Church. They owned and operated the Phillips 66 Gas Station in Spur. They moved to Brownfield and then to Lubbock in 1981, where she worked for Stewart Title Company and was a hospice caregiver for Phoenix Hospice. She was a member of Southcrest Baptist Church in Lubbock. She will be remembered for being a strong spirited West Texas lady. She loved country music, dancing, football, her grandchildren, and was very spiritual and family oriented. Linda is survived by her two children, Diana Chevalier of San Diego, California and Patricia Dement of Lubbock, two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Michael Chevalier of San Diego, California. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 5 siblings, Agnes Williams, Alvin Carothers, Bill Carothers, Betty Kimzey, and LeRoy Carothers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Southcrest Baptist Church, 3801 South Loop 289, Lubbock, Texas 79423. Cremation arrangements are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock, and memorial services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com for more information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved