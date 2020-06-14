Lubbock- Linda Lee McFadden (Mamaw), 86, of Lubbock passed away peacefully at her home with family and her loving caregiver by her side on June 9, 2020. Linda was born on March 15, 1934 in Elmer, Oklahoma to Rose and Elbert Dewberry. She attended Plainview High School. On March 16, 1952 she married the love of her life, Rex McFadden after meeting on a blind date. Rex and Linda lived in Olton, TX and then moved to Lubbock, TX shortly after. They celebrated 60 years of marriage together. Linda never met a stranger. She would always make sure her family was well taken care of and showed the deepest love to her brother, sister, children and grandchildren. Anyone that walked into her home was shown the best hospitality there was to offer. Entertaining friends and family was a joy to her. Linda looked forward to relaxing evenings with Rex on the patio. They enjoyed many business trips together and never left out taking time to sight see. Their Daily Life was not a routine it was an adventure of happiness and laughter. Early in life she worked as a switch board operator at southwestern bell telephone systems. She had a passion for unique gems and stones and designed many pieces of jewelry through out the years.She and her daughter Dawn worked at Diana's Dollhouse where they were head of the shoe purchasing which anyone that knew Linda knew that shoes were her favorite! Linda continued later in life to accompany Rex at their equipment company, Rex McFadden Company in Lubbock . Linda is survived by one daughter Dawn Nivens and Husband Danny, one sister Bobbye Richardson and husband Jerry. Along with many nieces and nephews; Four grandchildren; Lacee Nivens and ex husband Danny Short, Candice McFadden, Nicole Johnson and husband Daniel, Eric McFadden and wife Kim, along with 6 Great grandchildren & Her Fur baby Pepper. She is preceded in death by her mother Rose Dewberry, her son Rocky McFadden, husband Rex McFadden, brother Bill Dewberry. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Abbey Chapel at Resthaven with Pastor Syl Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park, Lubbock, TX. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or their favorite charity. Linda's contagious smile and cheerful personality will be missed by all.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.