Lubbock- Linda McLaughlin passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 72 years at 4:00 pm on Monday, August 5, 2019, followed by a reception at LakeRidge United Methodist Church Wesley Chapel. A tribute of Linda's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Linda was born on October 19, 1946 to the late Wilson and Lou Ellen (Brown) Collins in Brownfield, TX. She graduated from Brownfield High School and attended South Plains College and Texas Tech University. She married Dale McLaughlin on September 11, 1981 in New Mexico and he preceded her in death. Linda and Dale owned Mac's Old's-Pontiac-GMC and enjoyed the car business together until their retirement in 1999. Linda was a member of LakeRidge United Methodist Church and the Singles Sunday School Class, the New Chicks on the Block bowling team, the Wine Widows and the Alto Country Club in New Mexico. She volunteered for Lubbock Meals on Wheels. Linda enjoyed many hobbies including golf, pickleball, mahjong, knitting, and puzzles.
Survivors include her daughters, Stephanie Massengale and husband, Steve of Lubbock; Lisa Moseley and husband, Darrell of Argyle; Darla Cox of Highland Village, and Sharla Bevers and husband, Mark of Lubbock; grandchildren, Audrey Massengale, Tanner Moseley, Taylor Williams, Anthony Bevers, Aaron Bevers, Erika Bevers, Katy Coulter, and Connor Cox; great-grandchild, Blake Bevers; and brother, Richard Collins and wife, Luan of Lamesa.
The family of Linda McLaughlin ask for contributions to be given in lieu of flowers to the or Lubbock Meals on Wheels in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019