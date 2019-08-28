|
Lubbock- Linda Marie May, 79 of Lubbock passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born September 6, 1939 to Otto and Gladys McCarty in Cleburne, Texas. Linda attended Lubbock High School. She married the love of her life, Charles May on August 5, 1955 in Lubbock. She worked for 46 years at Farmers Coop as the secretary/accountant. Linda attended Southcrest Baptist Church. She was an excellent cook and loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and two sisters.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Charles; two daughters, Debbie Kelley (Kendrick) and Kathi Hallett (Paul); one grandson, Coty Hallett; four nieces and two nephews.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 with the family receiving friends from 5-8 pm at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday, August 29. 2019 at 2 PM at the Venue on Broadway with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019