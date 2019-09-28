|
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Linda Marie Parnell, 72, of Lubbock, Texas will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow in City of Lubbock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm, Sunday at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Linda by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Linda passed away She was born September 24, 1947 in Lubbock, Texas to Coy and Dollie Samples. She was a Retail Sales Manager for Leggs, 7-Eleven and Sales Associate for Big Lots. Linda was a member of The Worship Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, JD Varner; father, Coy and step-mom, Leta Samples and mother, Dollie and step-dad, John Easter.
Loved ones include daughter Vicki Woodell, husband Russell; son Terrell Parnell, wife Sheila; daughter Cindy Arnold, husband Tony; along with their half-siblings, Victor Parnell; Susanne Parnell; Cheryl Nunnallee, Becky Nelson, husband David, and Cody Chandler; stepchildren, Eddie Varner; Denice Scott, husband Monte; Shannon Varner, husband Geoffrey Turner; brother Dawson Samples, wife Renea along with 11 grandkids and 7 great grandkids. She also leaves behind her "Favorite" 4-legged children, Daisy, Chloe and Manzie not to mention the many "adopted" children and grandchildren she acquired over the years.
The family would like to say a special "thank you" to Texas Home Health, formerly Accolade Hospice, especially Estella and Sharicka along with her care giver Abby Arausa. She loved you like family and we appreciate you loving her back.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to South Plains SPCA, 8901 Hwy 87 Unit 119, Lubbock, Texas 79423.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019