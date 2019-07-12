|
Slaton- 62, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Linda was born on June 12, 1957 in Slaton, Texas to Leo Thomas and Euince Hyson. She completed her high school education from Slaton High School. She worked Texas Instrument for 25 years until she retired. She leaves to cherish her memory is her mother, Euince White Hyson; two daughters, Fiona Walker and Megan Walker; one son, Aaron Walker; nine grandchildren; seven sisters, JoAnn (Matthew), Euince Williams, Doris White, Betty Hollie (Arthur), Janice (Robert), Lydia (Clyde), and LaCretia (Chad); six brothers, Tim Thomas, Ricky, Mike, George, Sammie, and David; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Slaton, TX. Interment will follow at Englewood Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 12 to July 13, 2019