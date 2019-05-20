|
Abilene- Linda Pettiet Rankin
November 30, 1944 - May 16, 2019
Linda was welcomed home by her Heavenly Father on May 16, 2019. She was born on November 30, 1944 in Lubbock, Texas to Benjamin Franklin Pettiet and Willie Marie Hastey Pettiet.
She married the love of her life Roy Dale Rankin on June 8, 1963 in her parent's home in Grow, Texas. They spent 45 wonderful years together. As a longtime resident of Grow, Texas she worked at Farm Service Agency where she retired after 25 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dumont, Texas and Midway Church. She had a love for music and played the piano for church services. She moved to Shallowater, Texas in 2012 to be closer to her sister and family. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Shallowater, Texas and she enjoyed being a part of the choir. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and attending sporting events in her community. She was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. She was a bright light to all who came into contact with her. Her smile was infectious. She loved spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids and they all loved their Granmommie with all of their hearts. She will be deeply missed.
Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy Dale Rankin, her parents Benjamin Franklin Pettiet and Willie Marie Hastey Pettiet; her brother Benjamin Franklin Pettiet, Jr; her sister Venita Blair; her brother Bob Pettiet. Her brother Joe Pettiet followed her to be with his Heavenly Father and rejoin his siblings on Friday, May 17, 2019. She is survived by her son, Dale Brent Rankin and wife Tammy of Abilene; her daughter Selena Rankin of Wichita Falls her grandchildren Dylan Rankin and wife Hanna of Albany; Lacy Rankin of Grand Prairie; Monica Powell of Tuscola; Stephanie Swonger of Merkel and 7 great grandchildren Gannon, Hattie Mae, Halle, Braxton, Parker, Kolby and Kambri.
Her funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Activity Center in Guthrie, Texas with Chris McCauley officiating. Burial in Guthrie Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday May 21, 2019 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am.
Arrangements under the direction of Zapata Funeral Home in Paducah, Texas
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2019