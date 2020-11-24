1/1
LINDA STONE
{ "" }
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Linda Stone, 80, of Lubbock, Texas will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Viewing will be come and go from 7:00-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 25,2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. In order to maintain a safe come and go viewing, we ask to limit groups to three or less at a time. Please celebrate the life of Linda by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com. A webcast of services will be available as well as our online guest book.

Linda passed away November 21, 2020. Linda was born April 28, 1940 in Lubbock, TX to Robert and Velva Johnson. She attended Lubbock High School. Linda married Pressley Stone on February 17, 1957. She and her husband operated Stone Automotive for many years

Loved ones include daughter Shania Stone; son Robert Stone and wife, Shelly; daughter Kecia Welch and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Brandi Welch-Acosta, Amberlee Harkey and Andrew Stone; great grandchildren, Madisyne Sykes and Kylee Helmuth.

Preceded in death by her parents and husband and sister, Joanne Womack.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Viewing
07:00 - 08:30 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
NOV
27
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
NOV
27
Graveside service
Resthaven Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
