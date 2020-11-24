Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Linda Stone, 80, of Lubbock, Texas will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Viewing will be come and go from 7:00-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 25,2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. In order to maintain a safe come and go viewing, we ask to limit groups to three or less at a time. Please celebrate the life of Linda by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com
. A webcast of services will be available as well as our online guest book.
Linda passed away November 21, 2020. Linda was born April 28, 1940 in Lubbock, TX to Robert and Velva Johnson. She attended Lubbock High School. Linda married Pressley Stone on February 17, 1957. She and her husband operated Stone Automotive for many years
Loved ones include daughter Shania Stone; son Robert Stone and wife, Shelly; daughter Kecia Welch and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Brandi Welch-Acosta, Amberlee Harkey and Andrew Stone; great grandchildren, Madisyne Sykes and Kylee Helmuth.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband and sister, Joanne Womack.