Lubbock- The family of Lindsey Bowie Luchsinger will celebrate her life of 43 years at 1:00 PM on, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Green Lawn Church of Christ. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 to 6:30 on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Lindsey was born on December 24, 1976, in Lubbock, TX. She graduated from Monterey High School in 1995, and Collin College School of Nursing. Lindsey was employed as an RN at UMC.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Luchsinger; son, Ryan Key; daughter, Hailey Luchsinger; parents, Lyn Lewis and step-father Jerry, David Lindsey Bowie and step-mother Denise and; two sisters, Lisa Lyn Exum and husband Mike, and Lana Diane Campbell and husband Stephen; step-siblings Terri Harp, Kelly Lewis; her father and mother-in-law, Bob and Patty Luchsinger; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
The family of Lindsey Luchsinger has designated Carry The Load (carrytheload.org/donate
) or 514 S Hall St, Dallas TX 75226) for memorial contributions donated in her memory.