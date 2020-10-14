1/1
Lindsey (Bowie) Luchsinger
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lindsey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- The family of Lindsey Bowie Luchsinger will celebrate her life of 43 years at 1:00 PM on, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Green Lawn Church of Christ. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 to 6:30 on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.

Lindsey was born on December 24, 1976, in Lubbock, TX. She graduated from Monterey High School in 1995, and Collin College School of Nursing. Lindsey was employed as an RN at UMC.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Luchsinger; son, Ryan Key; daughter, Hailey Luchsinger; parents, Lyn Lewis and step-father Jerry, David Lindsey Bowie and step-mother Denise and; two sisters, Lisa Lyn Exum and husband Mike, and Lana Diane Campbell and husband Stephen; step-siblings Terri Harp, Kelly Lewis; her father and mother-in-law, Bob and Patty Luchsinger; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

The family of Lindsey Luchsinger has designated Carry The Load (carrytheload.org/donate) or 514 S Hall St, Dallas TX 75226) for memorial contributions donated in her memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Service
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Service
01:00 PM
live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Green Lawn Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved