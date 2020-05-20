Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX 79311
(806) 298-2331
Service
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Abernathy First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindy Neis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindy Neis


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lindy Neis Obituary
Plainview- Services for Vernon Lindy Neis, 88, of Plainview, TX will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 18, 2020 at Abernathy First Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in Abernathy Cemetery by Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX. Viewing will be held from 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Mr. Neis died Monday, May 18. 2020 in Lubbock, TX.

He was born August 8, 1931 to Harlow Richard and Jessie Routh (Day) Neis, on the family farm East of Abernathy. He attended school in Lakeview and graduated from Abernathy High School in 1948. He married Joyce LaVonne Brewster on Oct. 14, 1951, in Abernathy. He served in the US Army, stationed in El Paso from 1953 to 1955. He lived and farmed in Abernathy until moving to Plainview in 1997. He was a former member of Abernathy First Baptist Church and is a member of College Heights Baptist Church in Plainview.

He is survived by four children; Michele Crowell and husband John of Granbury, TX, Blane Neis and wife Julie of Lubbock, TX, Alan Neis and wife Elena of San Antonio, TX and Rhonda Mauch and husband Ski of Colorado Springs, CO., nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one sister, Nancy Allen and husband Dorman of Abernathy.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Neis; son, Randy Neis; grandson, Tyler Neis; and two sisters, Lorna Jo Sarri and Dixie Barton.

The family suggests memorials to .

logo


logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lindy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -