Lubbock, Texas- Graveside Service for Jerry Lionel Gleason, age 52, of Lubbock, Texas, is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Lazbuddie Cemetery with Alan Wisdom of Levelland, Texas officiating. Lionel died August 12, 2019 in Levelland. He was born Janaury 17, 1967 in Muleshoe, Texas to Dr. Jerry and Margaret (Mabry) Gleason. He married Amanda Collins in December of 2014.
Lionel graduated from Muleshoe High School in 1985. He participated in football and Bailey County 4-H. He won the Champion Brahman Steer at the Houston Livestock Show in 1985. Lionel graduated with his BSN from the University of Texas Health Science Center in 1998. He worked at hospitals in Houston and Lubbock. Lionel was also an avid fisherman.
Lionel is survived by his parents, Dr. Jerry and Margaret Gleason of Levelland, Texas; his sister, Jacinda Watson and her husband, Don of Spring, Texas; his two brothers, Dr. Jimmy Gleason of Levelland, Texas and Jay Gleason of Lubbock, Texas; and his five nieces and nephews, Reed Watson, Reagan Watson, Kynnedy Gleason, Kambell Gleason and Konner Gleason.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 120 Wall Street, 29th Floor, New York City, New York, 10005. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019