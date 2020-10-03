1/1
Lisa Diane Lara
1955 - 2020
Lubbock- The family of Lisa Diane Lara will celebrate her life of 65 years at 10:00 am on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Lubbock Seventh-day Adventist Church. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. In support of her family's health, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.

Lisa Diane Lara was born on March 24, 1955, to Luther and Ann Jones in Lubbock, Texas. Lisa married David on September 10, 1975, in Lubbock, Texas.

Survivors include her husband, David Lara, a daughter, Melissa (Gerald) Sutton; a son, David Allen Lara; two brothers, Don (Jean) Jones, Louis (Lisa Peal) Jones, and one grandchild, Alexa Nichole Sutton.

She was preceded in death by her father, Luther Richard Jones; brother, Jerry Oliver Jones; son, Eric Matthew Lara;

The family of Lisa Diane Lara has designated the Lubbock-Cooper Education Foundation for memorial contributions donated in her memory.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
OCT
5
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Lubbock Seventh-day Adventist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
