|
|
Lubbock- Lisa Marie Llanas Escobar, 40, of Lubbock, went home to be with our Father on April 23, 2019, in Dallas at UT Southwestern after a lengthy illness. Visitation followed by a rosary will be at 6 pm on Thursday, May 2nd at Resthaven Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Friday, May 3rd at Christ the King Cathedral Church with the Rev. John Ohlig Officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Lisa was born in Lubbock to Gonzalo Escobar Jr. and Lucy Llanas Escobar on March 30, 1979. Lisa graduated from Frenship High School in 1997. She also graduated from Covenant School of Surgical Technology in 2008. She worked for Covenant Hospital and University Medical Center for many years. Lisa is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Francisco and Geronima "Nona" Llanas as well as her uncle, Juan Martinez. Lisa is survived by parents Junior and Lucy Escobar, sister Erica and her husband Jonathan Campbell, her niece Ava Grace Campbell that she loved dearly, and the love of her life Mario Anaya, step-children Maegan, Jared, and Brianna; as well as her paternal grandparents Gonzalo and Beatrice Escobar and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Pallbearers will be Mario Anaya, Jonathan Campbell, Julio Llanas, John Sanchez, Sandro Martinez, Raymond Avalos, Mario Llanas Jr., and Michael Swinney. The family of Lisa wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the staff at Covenant Hospital, UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. Hospital, Trust Point Hospital, South Plains Rehab Center, and all of the constant prayers from family and friends. Lisa will always be remembered by her big, beautiful smile and contagious laughter; as well as her everlasting faith in God. Lisa courageously fought her illness until the very end. We miss you very much, but we are at peace knowing you are with God. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019