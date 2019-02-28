|
Lubbock- 46, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. Lisa was born on July 26, 1972 to the parentage of Bobbie Nelson and A. J. White. Lisa leaves to cherish her memory; her parents, Bobbie Nelson (Leon); father, A. J. White; 8 sons, Barnard Jones (Deja), Richard Jones, Dominic McGaha (Runneshia), Kevin McGaha, Keshon McGaha, Deshon W., Quentin McGaha, and Christopher McGaha; 2 daughters, Breanna McGaha and Ladreara McGaha; 14 grandchildren; 4 brothers, Gorge Truss, Jeff White, Cedric Eddington, and Aundre White; 4 sisters, Michelle Robinson, Tiffany Brown, Mary Logan, and Cassandra Bryant; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019