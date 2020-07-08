Lubbock- Lisa Villegas, 51, of Lubbock passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born May 22, 1969 in Abernathy where she grew up and attended school. Lisa married Hector Villegas on June 28, 1991 in Lubbock. She worked for CMA Insurance for more than 10 years before retiring February 14, 2020 to spend time with her grandchildren. She was a Godly woman who cared deeply for God, her family, and those she came across.
She is survived by her husband, Hector; children, Victor Villegas and wife Janie who reside out in the country, and Victoria Villegas of Lubbock; parents, Quirino Mata and America Herbert, both of Abernathy; siblings, Belinda Soto and husband Bill and Mike Perez, all of Abernathy; three grandchildren, Araceli, Tanis, and Julian Lara; and in-laws, Horacio and Noemi Villegas of Abernathy.
Based on the current Covid requirements, a come and go visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 with a prayer service starting at 4:30 p.m. at Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Venue on Broadway with burial to follow at Abernathy IOOF Cemetery. Masks will be required for the visitation, prayer service and funeral service. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com